Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

