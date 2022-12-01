Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stem were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 229,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stem by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

STEM stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at $69,682,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,912 shares of company stock worth $6,520,950. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

