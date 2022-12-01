Stephens Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $161.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $205.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

