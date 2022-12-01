Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

