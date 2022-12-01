Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Materials by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 230,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 457,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

