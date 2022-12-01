Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 32,857 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,830,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,978,004.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Impinj stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $127.66.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

