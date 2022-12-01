T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 207,277.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 371,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 371,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth $836,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

