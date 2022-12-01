Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 5.3 %
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.