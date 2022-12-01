Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

