Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

