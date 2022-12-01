The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

