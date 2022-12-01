The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.38

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 64708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The GEO Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

