Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,299,953.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan International Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

