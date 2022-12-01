Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of PHAT opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

