Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

