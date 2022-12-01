Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 4.8 %

JBL opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.45.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

