Trexquant Investment LP Has $281,000 Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $2,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

