Trexquant Investment LP Has $281,000 Stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Origin Materials Price Performance

In related news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,657 shares of company stock worth $841,884 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.