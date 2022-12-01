Trexquant Investment LP Has $288,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $44.89 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About YETI

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

