Trexquant Investment LP Has $295,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

BMRN stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

