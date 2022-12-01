Trexquant Investment LP Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in US Foods by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 262,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $36.58 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

