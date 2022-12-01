Trexquant Investment LP Invests $280,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,167 shares of company stock valued at $37,563,224 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $272.20 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

