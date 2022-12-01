Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $286,000 Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 800.04%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.