Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $910.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.