Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $910.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

