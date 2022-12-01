Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.