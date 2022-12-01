Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 97,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

