Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 97,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

