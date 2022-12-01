Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 101.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 679,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 341,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $1,002,000.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 13.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

