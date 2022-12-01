Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,206 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VLUE stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.