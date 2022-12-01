Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,288 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BBEU stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

