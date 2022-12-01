Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,374 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $253,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Shares of CWCO opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

