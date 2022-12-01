Trexquant Investment LP Sells 33,417 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Stock Performance
Shares of VIPS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.