Trexquant Investment LP Sells 33,417 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vipshop

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

