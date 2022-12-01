Trexquant Investment LP Takes $290,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.75. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

