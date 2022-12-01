Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.