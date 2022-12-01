Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.