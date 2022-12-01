TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Position Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TuSimple by 107.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in TuSimple by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TuSimple by 31.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

