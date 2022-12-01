UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 487,316 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 487,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.