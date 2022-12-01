UBS Group AG Decreases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.33. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

