UBS Group AG Has $10.43 Million Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND opened at 2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.28. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 2.02 and a fifty-two week high of 12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.55 and a 200 day moving average of 3.01.

About Nextdoor

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

