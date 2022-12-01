UBS Group AG Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lear by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $441,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Lear by 15.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.