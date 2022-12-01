UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

