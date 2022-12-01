UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 277,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 111,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

