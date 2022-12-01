UBS Group AG Raises Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OGE Energy Stock Performance

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

