UBS Group AG Sells 38,311 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.