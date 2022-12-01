United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

