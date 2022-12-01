Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 11,853 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of U opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Unity Software by 234.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

