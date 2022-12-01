Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Sells $390,409.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

