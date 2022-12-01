Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

