Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 177,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 194.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 603.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Upstart Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $220.21.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock worth $231,780 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.