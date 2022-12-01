Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VLY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

