Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $296.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

