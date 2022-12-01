Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $823.90 million, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 127.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.